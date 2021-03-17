Illinois House Republicans unveil legislative platform

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Durkin said he’s open to working with Democrats on anti-corruption and transparency measures, a notion that House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch has reciprocated in a departure from his predecessor, former Speaker Michael Madigan.

Madigan and his legacy were mentioned several times by Republicans on the Reimagine website and at their news conference as the reason many of the proposals are necessary.

The public safety platform focuses on two major developments Republicans seek to address. Those developments include the long delays in FOID and Concealed Carry License applications being processed for Illinois residents wishing to legally own firearms, and the massive criminal justice reform omnibus package signed into law last month by the governor amid heavy opposition from Republicans and law enforcement groups.

“It was a mistake,” Durkin said of the legislation that will eventually end the use of cash bail in Illinois, mandate body cameras for all officers, and create new, stricter use of force guidelines for officers. “It was a mistake a month ago and it’s a mistake today.”