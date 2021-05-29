Illinois House sends controversial FOID card bill to Senate

Republicans raised concerns that the bill goes too far in infringing on the rights of law-abiding gun owners, and that a similar proposal with more agreeable terms is currently under consideration in the Senate.

A key point of contention is the mandatory fingerprinting provision.

Rep. Keith Wheeler, R-Oswego, said Republicans had originally planned for the Senate version of the bill to be called for consideration.

Hirschauer said HB 1091 could be amended in the Senate with the intention of gaining more Republican support.

Republicans further argued that halving the amount of time a FOID card remains valid could also contribute to the state’s already-severe FOID application backlog, and that most firearms used in violent crimes are acquired through illegal means.

“This is not about public health, not about public safety. It is just another gun grab in Illinois,” said Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna.

Democratic lawmakers argued the bill would be key to preventing firearms from getting into the hands of individuals who intend to cause harm.