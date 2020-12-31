Illinois House set to reconvene in January for the first time in months; state senators asked to reserve time

The Illinois House will reconvene in Springfield starting Jan. 8, for the first time since May and as Speaker Michael Madigan’s continued leadership over the chamber hangs in question.

Madigan’s chief of staff sent a memo to House members Wednesday afternoon telling them to plan for a session similar to the May pandemic-driven special session that looked drastically different from normal.

The return to Springfield ahead of the Jan. 13 inauguration of the next Illinois General Assembly comes as a group of 19 House Democrats have come out and said they won’t support Madigan, who has been speaker since 1983 with the exception of two years in the 1990s, for another term as speaker.

