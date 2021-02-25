Illinois House speaker's hand-picked successor resigns just three days after being installed

Kodatt could not be reached for comment. He was a $42,456-a-year bilingual outreach and budget assistant in the constituent services office run by Madigan and Quinn. Kodatt resigned from that job, Quinn spokesman Eileen Boyce said, citing the same “zero tolerance policy.”

Kodatt would have earned $67,836 had he filled the post Madigan held 24 years before he was born. Still, he’s entitled to a full month’s salary of $5,788.66 under state law. State Comptroller Susana Mendoza said Wednesday that her office has received his notice of resignation but had not yet received his payroll information.

“In the spirit of good governance, I ask Mr. Kodatt to decline the month’s salary he is entitled to under this arcane law,” said Mendoza, a Democrat, who is pushing legislation that would prorate legislative salaries for actual time served.

Kodatt, an Eastern Illinois University graduate enrolled in an online MBA program at the University of Kansas, also worked on three Democratic legislative campaigns.

Kodatt was named to the seat Sunday after Madigan stepped down from the House Thursday. Interviewed by Democratic ward and township officials within Madigan’s 22nd District, Kodatt offered few direct responses to questions that included what his first bill would be, saying, “A lot of issues are important to me.”