Illinois House taking first steps to reopening

A memo from Jessica Basham, chief of staff to House Speaker Michael Madigan, said that while staff have been working remotely for several weeks "there are certain functions that were not able to be performed while physically absent from the buildings."

"Starting this week, about 30 staff are being directed to come into the office, with not more than about 10 staff in on a given day," she wrote. "Most staff members will be in the office 4 hours or less per week, and no one is expected to be in more than 10 hours per week. Social distancing will be maintained at all times, and a cloth face covering will be provided to each employee."