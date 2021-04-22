Illinois House task force reviewing statues on state-owned land meets, hears from experts

A University of Illinois professor told lawmakers considering whether to remove or change statues and other ceremonial landmarks on state property that it's perfectly appropriate for elected officials to alter the way the past is interpreted.

"History is not the same as the past," David Hays, university professor of landscape architecture, said Wednesday. "How we understand the past changes over time. History is not the same as the past. History is a matter of interpretation."

He and other speakers at the first meeting of the Illinois House's Statue and Monument Review Task Force urged lawmakers to do in-depth studies, and consider soliciting opinions from the general public, before eliminating, altering or moving statues and other historical representations that may be viewed as racist or otherwise upsetting by today's standards.

The task force, which eventually will submit a report to the House but hasn't decided yet on a timeline or future meetings, was formed recently by House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Chicago.

A news release on the taskforce last week said the recommendations may include suggestions for new statutes "to ensure Illinois' public art is historically accurate and reflects the diversity of the state."