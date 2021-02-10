Illinois House to vote Wednesday on leadership term limits and other rules for the post-Madigan era

Of more immediate impact, the new House rules will allow committees to hold remote hearings during the coronavirus pandemic after much of the legislature’s spring session was canceled last year as COVID-19 spread rapidly throughout the state. The Senate previously adopted rules for remote legislating, but a similar effort in the House fell short last year.

Despite criticism of the proposed rules, House Majority Leader Greg Harris of Chicago said they represent a “historic first step in reforming the ways of the past and injecting more transparency and accountability while our chamber operates effectively and fairly.”

“For the first time in years and years and years, the rules were not prepared by the office of the speaker and sent here to be adopted,” said Harris, who also served as majority leader under Madigan.

A large group of the supermajority House Democrats were involved in the discussion and considered suggestions from the Republican minority as well, he said.

While GOP lawmakers were pleased with some of the changes, they said the new rules fall short of ensuring greater transparency in the House, where legislation routinely has been rushed through committees and to final votes with little time for the public scrutiny.