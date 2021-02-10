Illinois House to vote Wednesday on leadership term limits and other rules for the post-Madigan era

The Illinois House will vote Wednesday to adopt new rules for the post-Michael Madigan era that include 10-year term limits for the speaker’s post and the minority party leader.
But, after decades of former Speaker Madigan’s iron-grip on the legislative process, lawmakers and advocates hoping for changes that would allow more bills to move through the legislature are likely to be disappointed.
The new rules, the first under new Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, were approved by the Rules Committee on Wednesday morning and sent to the House floor for a vote in the afternoon.
One rule would require all bills that are filed on time to be assigned to committees in the first year of a new General Assembly. A similar rule existed prior to 2013. Madigan was frequently criticized for allowing legislation he opposed to languish in the Rules Committee.
Committee chairmen in the majority party would retain discretion over whether the bills are called for a vote, a point of contention for minority Republicans.
There would be no requirement for proposed amendments to the Illinois Constitution, such as long-sought changes to the legislative redistricting process, to be assigned to a committee.
Of more immediate impact, the new House rules will allow committees to hold remote hearings during the coronavirus pandemic after much of the legislature’s spring session was canceled last year as COVID-19 spread rapidly throughout the state. The Senate previously adopted rules for remote legislating, but a similar effort in the House fell short last year.
Despite criticism of the proposed rules, House Majority Leader Greg Harris of Chicago said they represent a “historic first step in reforming the ways of the past and injecting more transparency and accountability while our chamber operates effectively and fairly.”
“For the first time in years and years and years, the rules were not prepared by the office of the speaker and sent here to be adopted,” said Harris, who also served as majority leader under Madigan.
A large group of the supermajority House Democrats were involved in the discussion and considered suggestions from the Republican minority as well, he said.
While GOP lawmakers were pleased with some of the changes, they said the new rules fall short of ensuring greater transparency in the House, where legislation routinely has been rushed through committees and to final votes with little time for the public scrutiny.
State Rep. Tom Demmer, a deputy Republican leader from Dixon, said there is an ongoing “tension between the House rules and what the (state) constitution requires for performance of the House.”