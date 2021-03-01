Illinois House Transportation Committee moves two bills in first meeting of new session

Projects started and funded by the federal government would be exempt from the legislation.

The second bill considered and passed by the committee, House Bill 270, would remove the burden of funding bike lanes and sidewalks tied to IDOT projects from cities and towns and place them solely on the state.

Rep. Anna Moeller, D-Elgin, says under current law municipalities are required to match 20 percent of the state’s investment in order for construction projects on state transportation facilities to include bicycle and pedestrian ways. No other additional construction considerations, such as turning-lanes and traffic signals, require cities to put up their own funds to include in projects.

According to Moeller, this prevent smaller towns and villages, especially in rural areas, from having safe infrastructure for pedestrians and bikers near facilities under IDOT jurisdiction.

“Rural and low-income communities do not have the capital or resources to provide matching funds to bring these opportunities to their community,” Summit Village President Sergio Rodriguez said during testimony in support of HB 270. “Many of these communities operate on a tight, simple and conservative budget, and just paying salaries and maintaining infrastructure usually takes up most of the financial resources.”