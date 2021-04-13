Illinois housing advocates seek support for homelessness prevention bills

Proponents of the bills also said the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted issues in affordable housing inequities, highlighting the need for additional action by the state to protect low-income renters.

Villa, D-West Chicago, cited data from the National Council for State Housing Agencies which found that more than 540,000 Illinois households could not pay rent as of September 2020, and the backlog of owed rent in the state as of January of this year totaled over $1.2 billion.

“Our state has already been facing (an) affordable housing shortage before the pandemic and families are desperate for help,” Villa said. “This is extremely difficult as you can only imagine when families are trying to make sure they have a roof over their head.”

“Inequities in housing are worsening as the pandemic continues,” she added.

Michelle Gilbert, legal director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Better Housing, said offering additional support and legal protections for tenants would be essential to avoiding a widespread housing and eviction crisis if moratoriums on pandemic-related evictions are lifted this summer.