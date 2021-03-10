Illinois housing authority outlines COVID-19 assistance plans

IHDA is now looking at how it will distribute approximately $500 million the department expects to receive from the second federal stimulus package passed under the Trump administration in December. Faust said IHDA hopes to have the program operational before May 1.

The Illinois Rental Protection Program, which will be the state’s new method of providing tenants and landlords assistance for missed payments, will feature a number of changes from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Per those changes, a tenant will not need to produce a written lease to apply, as Illinois law does not require written leases for tenants to rent property. Landlords and housing providers will be able to apply on behalf of tenants, where previously it was required that tenants file the forms after missing rent payments.

Per another change, grants distributed through the program will be in exact amounts according to the tenant’s situation rather than a fixed $5,000 sum.

The threshold for eligibility will be adjusted for family size instead of being a uniform number for all households, and applicants who are unemployed and earn less than 50 percent of the Area Median Income, based on U.S. Housing and Urban Development data, will receive prioritization for grants.