Illinois human service agencies make case for funding increases

DCFS also is asking for an additional $12.7 million for technology upgrades to its comprehensive child welfare information system. That system is intended to meet new federal standards and will eventually replace outdated systems, including one that’s over 40 years old and operates on a mainframe computer.

The agency is also proposing a $7.4 million decrease in funding for adoption and guardianship services. Kirkpatrick insisted that does not reflect a proposed reduction in services, but rather the fact that there was a surplus in that line item in a prior year and the reduced amount for next year will still leave that program fully funded.

But Rep. Kathleen Willis, D-Addison, cautioned against making that move, saying she would rather see the agency put more emphasis on permanent placement of children in state care.

“And I think if we would work a little bit more robust in that, we'd be able to keep more children out of the system and certainly keep them in the least restrictive environment that would be best for them,” she said.

Overall, Pritzker has proposed total General Revenue Fund spending of $41.6 billion, which is $100 million less than the approved budget for this year.