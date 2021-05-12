Illinois interstate signs will direct drivers to EV charging stations

SPRINGFIELD — Driving down the interstate will get a little easier for Illinois motorists using electric vehicles with new road signs pointing the way to EV charging stations.
A Federal Highway Administration program will include seven Illinois interstate corridors in its new blue "Alternative Fuels Corridor" sign program, which will alert motorists to alternative forms of fueling stations, including EV charging stations.
“My administration is committed to making Illinois a leader in a clean energy and economic opportunity, and I’m proud to take another step toward fulfilling that mission,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a Wednesday news release. “These new signs will allow electric vehicle owners to easily determine the location of the closest charging station, furthering the state’s mission to reduce air pollutants by expanding the use of low-emission vehicles.”
Illinois leaders are emphasizing a push to implement EV infrastructure as Rivian has invested billions into its production facility in west Normal. The Irvine, California-based electric vehicle company is expected to roll its first electric SUVs and trucks off the production line this June.
This week Lion Electric Co. also announced plans to invest $75 billion in a production plant in Joliet.
Pritzker set a goal to have 750,000 electric vehicles on Illinois roads by 2023, and last year he identified eight ways for the state to become a clean energy economy with targets to reach 100% renewable energy before 2050.
The FHA designated 145,000 miles of interstate to install signs promoting alternative fueling stations, including Illinois interstates 39, 55, 70, 74, 80, 90 and 94.
The Illinois Department of Transportation is rolling out its own blue sign program, which will place signs on exit ramps that will direct motorists to EV charging stations as well as nearby gas stations, restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions.
“Under the governor’s leadership, IDOT is working with federal, state and local partners to keep Illinois infrastructure ahead of the curve while making travel more efficient and environmentally friendly,” Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said Wednesday. “These signs will not only make longer trips easier and more convenient, but also give a boost to the many towns and businesses along our interstates.”
Though the first batch of IDOT's signs will be placed for charging stations, signs will also be installed for other alternative fueling stations, such as compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, hydrogen and propane.
The program comes as state and federal leaders are focusing on promoting alternative forms of sustainable energy.
Last week U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., visited Normal to build support for President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan, which includes a grant program for state and local governments and private companies to build 500,000 EV charging stations across the U.S. by 2023.
The plan also incorporates new tax incentives to buy American-made EVs.
