Illinois interstate signs will direct drivers to EV charging stations

Illinois leaders are emphasizing a push to implement EV infrastructure as Rivian has invested billions into its production facility in west Normal. The Irvine, California-based electric vehicle company is expected to roll its first electric SUVs and trucks off the production line this June.

This week Lion Electric Co. also announced plans to invest $75 billion in a production plant in Joliet.

Pritzker set a goal to have 750,000 electric vehicles on Illinois roads by 2023, and last year he identified eight ways for the state to become a clean energy economy with targets to reach 100% renewable energy before 2050.

The FHA designated 145,000 miles of interstate to install signs promoting alternative fueling stations, including Illinois interstates 39, 55, 70, 74, 80, 90 and 94.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is rolling out its own blue sign program, which will place signs on exit ramps that will direct motorists to EV charging stations as well as nearby gas stations, restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions.