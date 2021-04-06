Illinois is paying off $25 million in student loans to encourage homeownership, and that’s drawing buyers to the state

“I’m getting a lot of interest,” said Chanon Slaughter, a vice president of mortgage lending at Guaranteed Rate. “I am getting folks literally saying ‘I want to move back to Chicago for this program.’”

Student loans delay first-time buyers from purchasing a home by about seven years, and current owners from buying their next home by about three years, according to a 2017 study from the National Association of Realtors.

The delays could add up in Illinois. More than 2 million residents have student loan debt, with an average balance of nearly $30,000, according to the state treasurer’s office.

Owning a home is a key way to build wealth and pass it from one generation to the next, so delays in purchasing a home ripple through the economy and individual households, Faust said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Watch now: Gov. J.B. Pritzker talks about possible COVID-19 surge in Illinois

“I think as a society we’ve said if you go to college and you do well and you graduate and you get a job, you should be able to buy a house,” she said. “And then instead we’ve saddled this generation with a lot of student debt.”