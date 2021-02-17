Illinois labor, business leaders call for continued support amid economic recovery

Rosen said that this could be accomplished by dividing claimant calls into categories to separate quick technical support calls from more in-depth inquiries, as well as offering informational materials on the department’s website in more languages.

Both Devaney and Rosen called on the state to cease requiring claimants to pay back overpayments that the state may have issued at no fault of the claimant, and for the state to allow non-instructional education workers such as bus drivers and cafeteria employees to continue to file for unemployment insurance if their schools are not operating in-person.

Richards, the acting IDES director, told the committee last week that the department was implementing a waiver system to allow claimants who received overpayments to apply to have their repayment requirements forgiven if the overpayments were not their fault.

By law, claimants who were overpaid benefits must repay the money they were not due under unemployment laws. The waiver authority provided in federal law allows the state to waive the repayment in certain circumstances if the overpayment was not the fault of the claimant.

The overpayment waivers are available through the federal Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers Actwhich was signed into federal law in December.