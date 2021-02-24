Illinois law enforcement groups respond to landmark criminal justice reform

Not all law enforcement has expressed opposition to the legislation. Hazel Crest Police Chief Mitchell Davis, who serves as vice president for ILACP and a member of the Chicagoland Metropolitan Chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, known as NOBLE, appeared at Monday’s bill signing via a live video feed to express his support for the new law.

Davis and other Black law enforcement officials have served as a bridge between law enforcement groups who feel attacked by the legislation and its supporters who feel that is necessary reform that is long overdue.

In a statement earlier this month, Wojcicki referenced a “powerful” conversation he had with Black senior law enforcement personnel, and noted it was “painful to hear” their experience of being mistreated because of their race.

“They think that our association and I should acknowledge that the bill did not emerge from nowhere. It emerged from festering frustration from the black community about personal negative experiences with the police during their lives,” he said in the statement, while praising their ability to shape the conversation in a way that will build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.