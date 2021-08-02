Illinois law to allow permanent no-contact orders in sex convictions

Sen. Steve Stadelman and Rep. Dave Vella, both Rockford Democrats, sponsored the measure to limit victim trauma. Current law requires sexual-assault survivors to face their assailants in court every two years to renew no-contact orders.
“These no-contact orders are based on convictions. Convictions don’t change over time,” Stadelman said. “A survivor should not have to risk their mental and emotional health by going to court."
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the law Friday. It takes effect Jan. 1.
Stadelman said he worked on the plan with the city of Rockford’s Office of Domestic Violence Prevention. Also participating was Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling, which suggested the lifetime order of protection. Similar protections are already in place in Illinois for stalking victims.
An Illinois tax agency has ruled that former President Donald Trump is due a $1 million refund on the 2011 tax bill for his downtown Chicago skyscraper, but local officials are trying to block the refund.
The number of new coronavirus cases in Illinois increased by nearly 50% during the week ending Friday compared with the previous week, state health officials said, the latest sign of a fourth wave of infections.
"If you believe a student has the right to stay in the classroom and not be yanked out on an arbitrary day that happens to be their birthday, our current laws just haven't been good enough," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.