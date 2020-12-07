Illinois lawmaker panel opens inquiry into LaSalle Veterans’ Home deaths

SPRINGFIELD — A coronavirus outbreak at the veterans home in LaSalle that has killed a quarter of the residents over the span of a few weeks has prompted the chairman of a state House committee to open an investigation into the deaths.

“I don't know what it is or who's responsible but something is wrong,” said Rep. André Thapedi, chairman of the House Judiciary-Civil Committee in a phone interview. “And that's why I consider this to be a legal matter. What occurred — when you have 32 of our heroes dying in our care – that's clearly a legal matter. So, I want to use all of my skills and all other resources that I have as a legislator to try to get to the bottom of what happened.”

Thapedi, D-Chicago, said the committee is “taking steps to conduct a fact-based investigation and hearings” before the new Illinois General Assembly is sworn in on Jan. 13, according to Thapedi’s Dec. 1 letter addressed to Gov. JB Pritzker, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, and House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs.