Illinois lawmaker says China government should pay for damages

An Illinois legislator wants to hold China accountable for its actions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, on his website said China "actively worked to conceal how easily this deadly virus was spreading amongst its population."

Davidsmeyer is calling for Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to commence litigation against China for damages caused to Illinois and its citizens.

The U.S. Congress would have to waive the applicability of the doctrine of sovereign immunity to allow Americans to take legal action against the Chinese government.

The website referenced a Bloomberg report citing U.S. intelligence that concluded that the Chinese government under-reported both the total cases and deaths it's suffered from the disease.