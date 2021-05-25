Illinois lawmakers advance bills to provide menstrual products at colleges, homeless shelters

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Senate passed two bills Tuesday that would advise state universities and colleges, as well as homeless shelters, to provide menstrual hygiene products in their bathrooms at no cost to users.

Both bill sponsors cited “period poverty,” or the issue of not being able to afford products such as pads, tampons or liners to manage menstrual bleeding, as motivation for their legislation.

“Women are reusing old sanitary napkins. They’re using cardboard, they’re using newspapers, they’re using bundled tissue to satisfy that basic need they have which sets up infection, emotional issues as well,” Sen. Christopher Belt, D-Swansea, said during floor debate.

Belt is the Senate sponsor of House Bill 310, which would require all shelters that provide temporary housing assistance to women and youth to make available products such as sanitary napkins, tampons and panty liners.

The bill does not include enforcement or penalties to homeless shelters that do not provide the menstrual hygiene products because the obligation of the requirement is subject to the availability of funds in the shelter’s general budget.

“It boils down to humanity and dignity of people and having access to have their basic hygiene level met,” Belt said.