Illinois lawmakers ban some background checks on people who sign up to speak at public hearings

“We don’t do a blanket background check when they come in here,” the Chicago Democrat said Saturday in pushing for the bill. “We have people come in under the dome and want to participate civic government. They should feel comfortable and able to and their rights should be protected.”

Senate Republicans, who largely opposed the bill, expressed concerns about the possibility of criminal penalties for officers conducting backgrounds for legitimate safety reasons. A violation of the act can carry a penalty of up to 30 days in jail and a fine up to $1,500.

On Sunday, Buckner told the Tribune he felt the background checks on Police Board speakers were “a horrible abuse of power.” He noted how the bill’s passage comes at an important time, especially for communities of color, as sweeping criminal justice reform legislation — the abolition of the cash bail system, the elimination of the requirement to sign sworn affidavits when filing complaints against cops, among other measures — soon goes into effect in Illinois.