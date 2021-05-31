Illinois lawmakers ban some background checks on people who sign up to speak at public hearings

Illinois lawmakers approved a bill that makes it illegal for police to access at least one commonly used law enforcement database to perform criminal background checks on citizens who sign up to speak at public meetings.
A previous version of the measure was introduced in the House by state Rep. Kam Buckner, a Chicago Democrat, in 2019 after the Tribune disclosed how the Chicago Police Department ran secret background checks for more than a decade on several hundred citizens who signed up to speak at public meetings before the Chicago Police Board.
The bill bars police agencies throughout Illinois from conducting background checks on citizens “for the sole reason” of that person speaking “at an open meeting of a public body, including police disciplinary boards.”
The measure was approved on a 73-44 final vote in the House on Monday after the bill was approved on a 38-17 vote Saturday in the Senate. The bill now awaits Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature before it can become state law.
Sen. Robert Peters, the bill’s chief Senate sponsor, said in a statement that law enforcement has used “shady background checks as an intimidation tactic” at police board meetings. During debate on the bill, Peters noted that before pandemic protocols, people would regularly come to the State Capitol to participate in meetings and observe the legislature in action.
“We don’t do a blanket background check when they come in here,” the Chicago Democrat said Saturday in pushing for the bill. “We have people come in under the dome and want to participate civic government. They should feel comfortable and able to and their rights should be protected.”
Senate Republicans, who largely opposed the bill, expressed concerns about the possibility of criminal penalties for officers conducting backgrounds for legitimate safety reasons. A violation of the act can carry a penalty of up to 30 days in jail and a fine up to $1,500.
On Sunday, Buckner told the Tribune he felt the background checks on Police Board speakers were “a horrible abuse of power.” He noted how the bill’s passage comes at an important time, especially for communities of color, as sweeping criminal justice reform legislation — the abolition of the cash bail system, the elimination of the requirement to sign sworn affidavits when filing complaints against cops, among other measures — soon goes into effect in Illinois.
“We talk about creating a more fair and a more just society where citizens feel like they can be part of the process. They can be part of having a voice and having a say,” Buckner said. “And obviously we were employing these Orwellian tactics that really to me felt like something out of a movie or out of some weird book happening right here under our noses in Chicago.”
But the bill has built-in limits. It only acknowledges background checks conducted by police agencies through the state-regulated Law Enforcement Agencies Data System, also known as LEADS. The bill doesn’t mention other databases that police departments such as Chicago’s may regularly use. In 2019, a Chicago police spokesman told the Tribune the department used at least one internal database to conduct the checks but it’s unclear if LEADS was ever used.
The bill also still allows police agencies to perform background checks when law enforcement has a “reasonable” belief of criminal conduct or a security threat to the place where the meeting is occurring. The bill also does not apply to anyone who speaks at public meetings while being considered for a job by the agency holding the meeting.
The Tribune first reported in July 2019 how the Chicago police compiled profiles of citizens who signed up to address the Police Board by searching at least one internal department database to determine if speakers had arrest or prison records, warrants outstanding for their arrest or if they were registered sex offenders.
Police even sometimes searched voter registration records, as well as the person’s profiles and comments on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. In some cases, the profiles also included photos of speakers, either from various websites or police mug shots.
Those subjected to the background checks included activists, a police union official, relatives of people killed in shootings by police officers, a woman who told the Police Board she was sexually assaulted by an officer years earlier, a religious leader and attorneys.
When the Tribune uncovered the practice, current and past police board members condemned it and said they had no idea that it had occurred. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who once headed the Police Board while the background checks took place, ordered an immediate stop to such background checks.
At the mayor’s request, city Inspector General Joseph Ferguson’s office opened an investigation into the origins and scope of the practice, though results of that probe have yet to be made public.
Lightfoot in July 2019 condemned the background checks as “just stupid” and said the Chicago Police Department, which issued a rare apology for carrying them out, has “to own this.”
“People should be able to come to a public gathering, stand up, sign their name, state whatever they want, without the fear of being investigated by the Chicago Police Department,” Lightfoot told reporters after the Tribune published its first story about the background checks.
In a statement on Sunday, Lightfoot applauded the passage of the bill, calling the background checks a “troublesome practice” that “codifies the fact that everyone, regardless of their background, ought to be able to freely express themselves in a public forum.”
Through documents obtained under a public records request, the Tribune in 2019 learned that Chicago police had gathered information since at least January 2018 on nearly 60 people who signed up to speak at the Police Board meetings. But in September 2019, a broader public records request showed that the practice dated even further back, to at least the summer of 2006.
All told, from 2006 to 2019, Chicago police conducted criminal background checks and internet searches on more than 300 citizens who signed up to speak before the Police Board, the records showed.
When the Tribune first reported on the background checks, the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois compared the practice to tactics used decades ago by the Chicago police’s Red Squad, which spied on political and other groups engaged in activities protected by the First Amendment. It was a practice that ended with a landmark court settlement in 1982 but stretched back in one form or another to the 1920s.
ACLU officials, who’ve supported the new legislation, have said the information-gathering on public speakers could undermine efforts by the Chicago Police Department to rebuild trust with residents at a time when the department is undergoing a sweeping reform process as a result of a federally mandated consent decree.