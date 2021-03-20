Illinois lawmakers clash with high court over bias training

For Harrington, that part of the bill is about ensuring that judges, especially those in criminal court, hear from the people whom their decisions affect.

"For too many years, bills have been passed without the people actually taken into full consideration," he said. "For me, it's like that saying, 'Those who are closest to the problem are closest to the solution.'"

State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, one of six senators who voted against the bill Wednesday, asked what was wrong with the current training and questioned whether the legislature mandating training for the judicial branch was a violation of the separation of powers.

"Listening to the testimony from the witnesses suggests some kind of deep, in some cases even philosophical type of issues," he said. "We have a process for electing judges and retaining judges so why isn't the solution there just a political one?"

Former Cook County Judge Patricia Martin, who retired in November after presiding over the child protection division for two decades, said she didn't think there was enough training for judges and would support additional training focused on child abuse, with an emphasis on equitable treatment.