Illinois lawmakers consider lifting ban on betting on in-state colleges, universities

Whitman said it was a “major concern” that U of I athletes may be in direct contact with someone who is betting on them.

“They're living amongst the people who are betting on them, which is strange to know that somebody who lives in the dorm room right next door might be betting on them, somebody who was involved with one of our teams as a manager, video person, might be betting on them,” he said.

He also said college athletes often “live on their phone” and receive social media hate commentary that “in some cases directly references gambling losses.”

“They are engrossed in their phones, and...most of the time they base a lot of their self-concept or self-image about people they've never met, what they say about them on social media,” Whitman said. “And that's a daily battle that we fight in college athletics today. By allowing people in our state to bet on our own student athletes, we're only opening the door and inviting people to have those intense, threatening, abusive interactions with our student athletes and that's something that myself and my colleagues strongly oppose.”