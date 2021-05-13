Illinois lawmakers consider lowering trailer license fee

“There's been allegations that the fee increase was done by mistake, regardless of what the intention was that $118 is really just not a reasonable fee on people and on small businesses,” Stuart said. “I think this is something we can fix, I'm hoping that we can come together in a bipartisan way, get the feedback to something that is more appropriate.”

House Bill 636, sponsored by Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, is a similar bill that has enough cosponsors to pass with a simple bipartisan majority, but it’s been blocked in committee.

But the Transportation for Illinois Coalition – a group of statewide and regional business, organized labor, industry, governmental and nonprofit organizations which lobbied for the capital bill’s passage in 2019 – warned that lowering the fees would take revenue away from state construction and infrastructure projects.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kevin Burke, executive vice president of the Asphalt Pavement Association and co-chair for the coalition, testified against the bill. He said the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the revenue sources that are used to fund Rebuild Illinois, and decreasing the fee would impose revenue challenges for construction projects included in the capital plan.