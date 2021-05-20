Illinois lawmakers consider requiring schools to provide free menstrual products

Republicans questioned Hernandez in floor debate about the cost of implementing the measure. She said it will also not have a cost for the State Board of Education.

Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, said school districts are already doing this and the bill “takes away local control” and is “a blanket mandate that will not only be expensive, but reach beyond what the amendment even intends to do.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bourne said they should have faith in local school districts to provide for students' needs in these scenarios.

Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, said he was mostly concerned about the language requiring the products to be available in all bathrooms, which would include male bathrooms.

“There have been male and female bathrooms a hundred years plus in this country and nobody has had a problem taking care of the sensitive nature of being a certain gender,” Chesney said.

“But to perhaps put female products in male bathrooms is not only confusing to a sixth grader, but completely inapplicable. I would really appreciate it if the sponsor would stay the hell out of my bathrooms,” he added.