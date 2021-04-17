Illinois lawmakers considering legislation that could hike ComEd bills less than a year after utility admitted multimillion-dollar bribery scheme

The House and Senate voted in bipartisan fashion to override the veto from Quinn. When lawmakers overrode his veto, he said he was outmuscled by ComEd’s powerful, deep-pocketed lobbyists.

Though lawmakers tout the latest bill as a way to help organized labor, Quinn said ComEd and the unions that represent its workforce have a long history of working together on political issues.

“It’s concerning,” said Quinn, who also clashed with unions while in office. “My own experience has been they work arm-in-arm, hand-in-hand, totally connected. The company uses the unions to front for them. It’s sad to see.”

In a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice, prosecutors said the company made “in excess of $150 million” on the smart grid legislation. However, a recent report from Illinois PIRG said the legislation allowed ComEd to glean $4.7 billion more between 2013 and 2019 than it would have earned under the previous rate structure.

Several lawsuits have been filed in an attempt to claw back some of that money for customers. Quinn, who is also a lawyer, is representing the Citizens Utility Board in a couple of those cases.