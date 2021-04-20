Illinois lawmakers push to require nursing homes to offer virtual visits

Melissa Rowley, of Chicago, shared her experience with nursing home visitation restrictions as the legal guardian of her 88-year-old cousin, Dorothy, who was developmentally disabled.

When the pandemic restricted in-person visits, Rowley purchased her cousin a device so that she could communicate with her virtually and get a better idea of Dorothy’s mental state outside of updates from nurse practitioners.

Rowley said “it was like pulling teeth” to get the nurses to assist Dorothy with using the technology. Dorothy eventually contracted COVID-19 and Rowley turned to hospice services, which helped connect her virtually as Dorothy’s condition worsened.

Rowley said when she was finally able to visit virtually with her cousin, it was to say her final goodbyes, as Dorothy lost her battle with the virus.

“As devastating as it was to do this virtually, I was just so grateful that I was able to at least see her and virtually tell her all the things that everyone would want to hear in that situation,” Rowley said.