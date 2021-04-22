Illinois lawmakers question Exelon audit

“So the governor's office felt compelled to release this report to the media and actually give the media a quote before any member who has worked almost two years on this topic received the report, which we received at 10 o'clock that night,” she said.

Deputy Gov. Christian Mitchell, who testified during the hearing, said the report had been redacted to protect company trade secrets, but he said lawmakers would be provided unredacted copies upon request.

He also said the governor’s office responded to media inquiries because it began receiving inquiries about the report soon after it was delivered to Exelon, and because information about it was “out in the universe,” the governor’s office wanted “to make sure that we could get our side out.”

Shutting down the two plants would be a huge setback for Pritzker’s goal of transitioning Illinois’ power industry to 100 percent renewable or carbon-free energy production by 2050, and the governor’s office has already signaled its support for some kind of deal to keep the plants open.