Illinois lawmakers react to Biden speech

This story will be updated as new comments are made.
WASHINGTON — Elected officials on Wednesday reacted to President Joe Biden's speech to a joint session of Congress:
“I was pleased that the President called for comprehensive improvements to our nation’s crumbling infrastructure. Rebuilding our water infrastructure must be at the heart of those efforts because we will have missed a huge opportunity to improve American lives if we only fix our roads, but fail to repair and upgrade the pipes beneath them. I also believe the president’s call to action on nationwide police reform is one we must heed. We cannot let ourselves accept that, in 2021, in the United States of America, Black men and women are still publicly executed without judge or jury in too many tragic and preventable police-involved deaths. We can and must do more to provide justice and ensure accountability within our law enforcement agencies."
— U.S. Sen Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.
"Once again, tonight we heard a speech of lofty goals and calls for unity from President Biden. I agree with President Biden that we need to invest in infrastructure and support working families following the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans are eager to work with Democrats and the Biden Administration to help families, but we know that throwing trillions of dollars at government programs rife with mandates from Washington and raising taxes on job-creators won't grow our economy or create good-paying jobs."
— U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria
“This new Administration has done far more in its First 100 Days than just tackle the pandemic and help families and small businesses. President Biden is preparing our nation to be competitive in the 21st century—so that Americans will continue to lead the world and the economic recovery. This doesn’t happen automatically, we have to put in the work. I’m proud to support him in this effort.”
— U.S. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.