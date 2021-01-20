Illinois lawmakers, religious leaders, react to Biden's inauguration

"After the last 4 years, I'm proud to be able to tell the American people that empathy, compassion and real leadership are finally back in the White House," Duckworth said. "As Joe has said, he's going to work hard, not just for those who voted for him, but for all Americans. Now is the time to come together to solve our nation's problems, get us out of this pandemic and rebuild an economy that works for everyone. I can't wait to get back to work under President Biden's leadership."

Illinois lawmakers and legislative leaders statewide shared their appreciation for the newest era of Democratic government. Gov. JB Pritzker said that he would work together with the new administration to help get both state and country through the tough times ahead.

"Today is a new day for America," Pritzker said. "We have a lot of work to do, and together, I know we will build our country back better than ever before."

Illinois Senate President Don Harmon said that better days were coming through the tough times that many face currently.

"We made history today, and I hope this is the start of a period of healing, kindness and decency for our country," Harmon said. "As President Biden said, we have been tested, but I believe in the basic goodness of the American people, and I look forward to better days ahead."