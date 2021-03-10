Illinois lawmakers revisit data collection privacy laws

“Since that case (Rosenbach v. Six Flags), we’ve seen an explosion,” Kearicher said. “As of last month, we were up to 1,076 cases filed, both open and closed, in a two year period here in Illinois alone.”

Notably, the Salvation Army, nursing homes, hospitals and other businesses have been targets of BIPA lawsuits as of late because of their timekeeping system that uses a fingerprint scan for clocking in and out to avoid wage litigation and timekeeping fraud.

According to BIPA, a claimant subject to a negligence violation is entitled to at least $1,000 in liquidated damages, up to the cost of actual damage, whichever is more. Penalties for intentional or reckless violation amount to the greater of $5,000 or actual damages. BIPA also provides that an individual can recover reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs, or other relief such as an injunction.

“It’s enough to put any small business into insolvency and we think that alone is reason to relocate this law,” said Kearicher.

HB 559 contains several changes to the original bill language, including allowing companies to receive “consent” for biometric data use instead of the “written release” required in the original bill, and it allows for the consent to be given through “electronic means.”