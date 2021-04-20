Illinois lawmakers spar over using estimates in redistricting

“If the General Assembly misses the June 30 deadline, mapmaking will be turned over to a commission of political insiders. The public will be cut out of the process entirely,” Sen. Christopher Belt, D- Centreville, said during that hearing. “This is not an independent commission, as some have wrongly claimed. It is a commission of political appointees named by legislative leaders. That's not democracy. That's a disservice to the people we represent.”

Republicans, like Sen. Jason Plummer, of Edwardsville, on the other hand, argue that June 30 is really just the deadline for lawmakers to draw the maps. After that, the job is handed over to an eight-member bipartisan commission. And if that commission can’t complete its work by Aug. 10, a ninth member from one of the two major parties is chosen at random by the secretary of state and the deadline is extended to Oct. 5.

They argue that instead of rushing to meet the June 30 date, it would be better to wait for the more accurate census data and let the process be handled by a bipartisan commission – either the one spelled out in the constitution, or a slightly different one they have proposed in legislation.