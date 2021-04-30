Illinois lawmakers take up daylight savings time debate

"Circadian biologists are finding it's easier to change time zones when we travel because you get the cues from the sunlight in your new location. But when you're pretending to be in a new time zone under daylight saving time, you're not getting those sun cues so it's much harder to adapt. Some say that it's even impossible," Pea said.

Debating time changes can be so controversial, one lawmaker's wife is even getting involved.

"In my two-plus years as a member of the House of Representatives, my wife has only told me how to vote one time and that is in regards to this. She wants it to stay exactly how we are," said state Rep. Mike Murphy, R-Springfield.

Murphy is also an avid biker and pointed out that if Illinois were to have sunsets before 8 p.m. in the summer with standard time, he wouldn't be able to bike as much and believes less daylight at the end of summer days would actually have negative health effects.

Illinois lawmakers are not expecting to vote on any changes any time soon. The subject has been brought up frequently in recent years and they believed it was time to set some time to specifically debate the topic.