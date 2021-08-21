 Skip to main content
Illinois lawmakers to convene Aug. 31 to make post-census fixes to Democrat-drawn legislative maps

CHICAGO — Democratic leaders of the Illinois House and Senate said Friday that they will convene a special session on Aug. 31 to consider updates to state legislative maps, which they drew up earlier this year, based on the more detailed federal census data that was recently released.

Democrats passed their maps over Republican objections at the end of May using population estimates from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey because decennial census data didn’t come out until Aug. 12 instead of the traditional April release date. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker subsequently signed the maps into law.

Democrats have unfettered control over redistricting, without GOP input, because they hold legislative majorities and the governor’s office. The party used population estimates rather than actual census data because it faced a constitutional deadline to enact a new map by the end of June or risk a 50-50 chance that Republicans would gain control of the mapping process.

Lawmakers are scheduled to gather at noon on the last day of this month for one day to consider changes in boundaries now that they have the actual per-person count.

“As we have said since the beginning of this process, we want to make sure every voice is heard and represented,” House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch of Hillside said in a statement. “We invite the public to participate at the open hearings we will be holding prior to the return of the legislature.”

Senate President Don Harmon of Oak Park said that to meet a goal of legislative boundaries that are “fair and represents the diversity of the population of Illinois,” the detailed census data now means “we will take any necessary legislative action with that same goal in mind.”

Republicans filed a lawsuit in June, shortly after the new boundaries were signed into law by Pritzker, contending the use of population estimates rather than actual census data violated federal voting rights laws.

On Monday, the GOP said its analysis of census data showed that population variations among some districts was nearly 30%, in violation of previous court rulings that deviations could be no more than 10%. Republicans said the most populated House district was nearly 15% above the average district population while the least populated House district is nearly 15% below the average.

Republicans want a federal court to rule the new boundaries invalid and order a bipartisan commission to redraw the maps as required by the constitution if no map becomes law by June 30. The commission, made up of an equal number of members from each party, invariably leads to a deadlock over the maps, leading to a drawing to choose a member to break the tie.

Republicans said Friday the special session call was an acknowledgment by Democrats that their allegations were correct and said they were seeking a summary judgment in their lawsuit.

“A motion for summary judgment is filed when there is no longer a dispute over the law and the facts,” House Republican leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs said. “The release of the Census data is game-set-match against the Illinois Democrats. Now knowing that their original map is unconstitutional, the Democrats are now scrambling to draw a new backroom map on short notice. There is no way to ‘put the toothpaste back into the tube’ as discussed in our summary judgment motion.”

But Democrats argued they enacted a map as required by the constitution before the June 30 deadline and that any subsequent actions to redraw the boundaries are legal and do not require the commission provision of the constitution, which would give the GOP a chance to control the process, to kick in.

The maps drawn up by Democrats were aimed at keeping Republicans a superminority in the General Assembly and created several districts where House Republican incumbents would be pitted against each other based on where their homes are located.

While agreeing to redraw boundaries to conform to detailed census results, Democrats also have expressed caution that efforts by the Census Bureau aimed at privacy protection could result in inaccuracies, particularly in “more ethnically and racially diverse communities.”

The Virginian-Pilot reported earlier this week that analysts with the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Policy found the Census Bureau’s use of “differential privacy” to mask detailed personal identification “paints portraits of certain communities that simply make no sense” in that state.

In addition to the challenge to the map by Illinois Republicans, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund filed a separate lawsuit also contesting the use of estimated data to draw legislative boundaries.

