Illinois lawmakers will consider police reform, but defunding isn't on the agenda

BELLEVILLE — "If I were you, I would turn your hat around."

That's what a white police officer told state Sen. Christopher Belt, who was wearing his baseball cap backwards when he was pulled over for driving 5 mph below the speed limit early one morning two years ago in a predominately white Metro East town, which he declined to name.

Belt, who is Black, was in the car with his son. As the officer approached, the Democrat from Cahokia told his son everything was going to be OK, and they put their hands on the dashboard. They asked permission to reach for their drivers licenses.

"It was all, 'Yes sir, no sir, can I get you my license sir?' just to be told to turn your hat around," Belt said.

It's exactly what Black parents fear: their child profiled, pulled over on false pretense for a police encounter ending in death. Fortunately, Belt's encounter did not end in violence.

"All my friends have similar stories," he said.

Belt, now the chairman of the Illinois Senate Black Caucus, says those are the types of interactions he hopes to address with police reforms in the fall veto session.