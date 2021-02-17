Illinois legislative panel approves ‘culturally responsive’ teaching standards

Thapedi said he had asked for the background behind the rules, “because apparently there's some misinformation out there about what this rule actually does, what the intent of the rule is, and more specifically, more relevant to what JCAR does, the statutory authority for the promulgation of this rule.”

But Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, noted that the task force as a whole appeared to have a liberal tilt.

“I don't want to be political when I talk about this, but in our conversation, and when I did look at the list of members that were on the task force, it seemed that the majority of the task force consisted of members who do believe that teachers should be encouraging progressive viewpoints, and that they should be encouraging activism by students,” Rezin said.

“I can say that we did not ask political affiliation when individuals joined the group,” Elliot replied. “I think there's always room for additional perspectives. And we're looking to expand the group as we, hopefully after today, can move forward with implementation.”