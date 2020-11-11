Illinois legislative veto session canceled amid COVID ‘tsunami’

“We were able to meet safely in May in an environment that included testing, mask mandates, regular use of hand sanitizer, and more than ample room to practice social distancing,” Rep. Amy Grant, R-Wheaton, said in a statement. “No one from the House, Senate or staff contracted COVID-19 during our session in May, so we know staff is capable of putting adequate safety precautions in place. Congress is meeting and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be.”

“I can’t help but wonder if the cancellation has more to do with political unrest within the House Democratic caucus than it has to do with health and safety,” Rep. Steve Reick, R-Woodstock, said in a separate statement. “I certainly hope that’s not the case, because it would be a great injustice if Speaker Madigan has placed his political problems ahead of our ability to do the people’s work during a scheduled veto session.”

The 101st General Assembly officially comes to an end on Jan. 12, the day before the next session begins and newly-elected and reelected lawmakers are sworn into office. If the committee does not conclude its work before then, Republicans will have to petition again to form a new committee in the next General Assembly.