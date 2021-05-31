Illinois legislators vote to limit use of seclusion, facedown restraints in schools

Prior to the “Quiet Rooms” investigation, the state didn’t monitor schools’ use of seclusion and restraint. ISBE now requires schools to report all incidents within 48 hours.

On Thursday, ISBE provided data to the Tribune and ProPublica that showed nearly 2,400 students were secluded or restrained more than 15,000 times in the past 10 months, a time when many schools were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 90% were students with disabilities. More than 8 in 10 students were boys, and a quarter were Black. Less than 17% of students in the state’s schools are Black.

Two of every 10 students were in prekindergarten, kindergarten or first grade.

The data also indicates that schools continued to use prone restraint even after state officials said it was dangerous and began to restrict its use. Students were held face down more than 100 times during the past 10 months.

Some advocates for people with disabilities said they had hoped that prone restraint would have ended immediately for all students, but they acknowledged the new legislation far exceeded what was in place.