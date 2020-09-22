Illinois marijuana dispensary applicants drop lawsuit in the wake of 2nd chance for lottery

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 70 unsuccessful marijuana dispensary applicants dropped a lawsuit against the state Tuesday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a second chance to qualify for a license lottery.

The federal lawsuit, filed earlier this month in Chicago federal court on behalf of Southshore Restore and Heartland Greens, alleged the state’s planned lottery for 75 recreational licenses used a scoring system that excluded the minority applicants it had sought to include.

The lawsuit asked the state to put the lottery on hold and reconsider the process, which had selected only 21 of 700 applicants to participate.

On Monday, Pritzker said all unsuccessful applicants will have the chance to amend their applications before the lottery takes place.

“We’re dropping the lawsuit,” Jonathan Loevy, a Chicago lawyer representing the marijuana dispensary applicants, said Tuesday. “This is what we were trying to achieve.”

When Illinois legalized recreational marijuana in January, it allowed the 55 existing medical cannabis dispensaries to begin adult use cannabis sales at a second location, provided they passed muster with local zoning rules.