Illinois may add term limits to being House speaker

Under the new proposed rules, no member would be allowed serve as speaker or leader of the minority party for more than five General Assemblies. Since each General Assembly spans a two-year period, any future House Speaker or Minority Leader would be limited to a 10-year term.

The new proposed rules would allow for Madigan to serve another decade because the rules exclude a member’s years of service as speaker that occurred before the current General Assembly. The term limits for speaker and minority leader can be lifted by a vote of 71 members.

Remote legislating

The proposed rules would allow for House committees or task forces to meet remotely by video technology, “in the case of pestilence or public danger.” Remote committees are currently allowed in the Senate, but the House failed to pass a measure during the lame duck session in January that would have permitted it for substantive action in the full chamber.

Under the new proposed rules, action taken by members remotely during committee or task force meetings will “have the same legal effect as if the member were physically present when the action is taken.”

