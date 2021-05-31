Illinois Medicaid companies rake in record profits from pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If we are able to reallocate excess profits from these companies, we can help hospitals stay open and keep providing lifesaving care in our low-income and rural communities,” Koehler said in a May 27 press release.

Illinois began taking steps to privatize its modern Medicaid program in 2010 under then-Gov. Pat Quinn, a Democrat. Former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner accelerated those efforts, which were embraced by Pritzker, a Democrat.

At the same time, consolidations reshaped the insurance sector focused on Medicaid. Today, a handful of publicly traded companies are in charge of one of the most vital functions of Illinois’ government: providing care to 2.6 million low-income people, including pregnant mothers, people with disabilities, nursing home residents and foster children, records show.

Before Medicaid was turned over to private insurance companies, the state paid each doctor, clinic or hospital a fee for every Medicaid service rendered. Today, the state pays the insurance firms a fixed dollar amount per member each month, whether the patient received costly treatments or no medical services.

Four of the five companies declined to respond to the BGA’s written questions or requests for interviews. Blue Cross said its financial gains were largely limited to the first months of the pandemic.