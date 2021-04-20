Illinois municipal leaders push back on proposed cuts to local budgets

“The residents of Illinois, I think, spoke out overwhelmingly against additional taxes,” Morley said. “Now this is just another option, another way to go about taxing the residents of our municipalities and the state of Illinois when they've already told us that they're taxed enough.”

Morley said that almost 10 percent of Elmhurst’s budget comes from the LGDF, and that further cuts means less money for roads, fire departments and law enforcement.

Vernard Alsberry Jr., village president of Hazel Crest, also spoke at the news conference as a representative of the South Suburban Mayors and Managers Association.

“The coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis has increased inequities and hardships faced by communities throughout the state, but nowhere is that more true than the south suburbs. Our already vulnerable region is struggling to recover,” Alsberry said. “LGDF funding is a financial lifeline to our communities.”

Many of the mayors and municipal leaders described unfunded mandates such as pensions, mandatory trainings and equipment for police departments as an unfair drain on municipalities being asked to do more while being given less each year.