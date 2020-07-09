Illinois Municipal League says new state rule could deprive some municipalities of federal coronavirus aid

The Local Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Support program, the mechanism for distributing the $250 million to local governments in Illinois outside Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and Will counties, applies to costs incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30.

Cole, who was joined in opposition to the rule Thursday by leaders from the Illinois Retail Merchants Association and the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, asked the department to give local officials decision-making authority for how the federal funds are used in their communities.

“Mayors and local officials across the state have had one hand tied behind their back because of the four months’ long delay in having access to federal funding,” Cole said. “Now, those mayors and local officials will have the other hand tied behind their back because of additional state regulations and restrictions that will likely result in fewer dollars going to their communities and more dollars being reallocated by the state.”

Rob Karr, president and CEO of the Retail Merchants Association, said restaurants typically need to be operating near 80% capacity “to just have a shot at profitability,” while operating at about 50% is “a lifeline” for retail stores, and as businesses continue to see lower profits, tax revenue to state and local governments is down.