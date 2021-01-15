 Skip to main content
Illinois National Guard activated to secure state capitol
Illinois National Guard activated to secure state capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois National Guard members will be on duty this weekend in Springfield in response to state capitols being threatened across the country, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday.

Members of the National Guard "will be working closely with our State Police as well as local and federal authorities to keep our capital city safe," Pritzker said in a statement.

Some windows at the State Capitol building were being boarded up Friday.

The Illinois Secretary of State’s office said it was “taking every measure available” to secure the Capitol complex and that it temporarily affixed plywood over certain windows “out of an abundance of caution.”

Earlier this week, Illinois State Police said they were “tracking possible events at the Illinois Capitol building this weekend” following a memo from the FBI warning law enforcement agencies across the country of possible armed protests at all 50 state capitols.

The FBI memo said the protests could begin as early as Saturday.

Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management said its operations center will be activated on the day Biden takes office Wednesday “in order to coordinate the city’s public safety response to the events surrounding the presidential inauguration, as needed.”

