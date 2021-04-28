Illinois’ new student safety hotline was delayed by COVID-19. Now it’s debuting ‘at a time kids need it most.’

With a goal of getting students to “seek help before harm,” Safe2Help Illinois allows students to report school safety issues in a confidential way, using a free app and via text, phone or social media platforms, she said.

The information from the student will then be shared with officials at the relevant school district, mental health professionals or possibly local law enforcement, depending on the nature of the tip.

Above all, the program is designed to connect local officials with mental health resources and intervention programs to help students before they harm themselves or others — a strategy underscored by data from other states using similar helpline programs that have noted the two most common tips are bullying and threats of suicide.

State data from 2015 found that 47,000 Illinois students reported attempting suicide, and nearly 100 Illinois youth ages 10-19 died by suicide, officials said.

Two in 10 Illinois students reported being bullied, with studies finding students who are bullied are twice as likely to attempt suicide.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in 85% of mass shootings there was information available — ranging from social media posts to signs of distress — beforehand, officials said.