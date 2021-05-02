Illinois officials call new health-care law 'revolutionary' in fight for racial justice

Blacks 'disrespected' in health care

Illinois Sen. Mattie Hunter, D-Chicago, another sponsor of House Bill 158, described the legislation as "monumental" and "revolutionary" in the effort to help Black people who have been "disrespected, abused and misused" by the health-care system for centuries.

Hunter pointed to the Tuskegee syphilis experiment in the 1900s and the work of Dr. J. Marion Sims (1813-1883), an American physician known as the "father of modern gynecology," a pioneer of surgical techniques and president of the American Medical Association.

"It should be known and admonished that he accomplished these things by his unethical use of enslaved women and his medical tests with no anesthetic," she said.

"During that time, Black people were believed to be subhuman and therefore impervious to pain. These were the beliefs of the 19th century, but they still feel true in our modern era."

Hunter said Black people are more susceptible to disease and more likely to die prematurely, partly because they still are not taken seriously by doctors and often don't get the medication or treatment they need due to misinformation and implicit bias.