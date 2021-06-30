Illinois overpaid millions in unemployment benefits during the pandemic. Now there’s a way for people to keep the money.

CHICAGO — If you’re one of the 76,000 Illinois residents who received $123 million in excess regular unemployment benefits since the pandemic hit, you may be able to keep the money — as long as you haven’t already repaid it.

Signed into law Friday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, new legislation allows people who were overpaid unemployment benefits through no fault of their own during the pandemic to apply for a permanent waiver that would prevent the state from recovering the extra funds.

The state’s largesse is part of a broader measure to address the rampant flaws, fraud and backlogs at the Illinois Department of Employment Security, which has struggled to handle an unprecedented influx of unemployment claims during the pandemic.

“The unemployment insurance system was completely overwhelmed,” said Sen. Linda Holmes, D-Aurora, one of the bill’s sponsors. “It was a disaster getting millions of unemployment claims in the span of about a month and a half.”

When the pandemic hit in March 2020, it prompted a statewide stay-at-home order for everything but essential businesses, and waves of furloughs and layoffs. Last year, the state paid out nearly $19.7 billion in unemployment benefits to about 1.5 million recipients, both annual records for Illinois, according to IDES spokeswoman Rebecca Cisco.

Getting through to the unemployment office with issues filing claims was an acute problem during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the ranks of the newly unemployed swelled. Complicating the communications breakdown, IDES offices across the state have remained closed throughout the pandemic.

The agency is planning to implement a phased reopening of its American Job Centers beginning in late summer, Cisco said.

The high volume of new claims has led to significant overpayments by the state, which has been notifying recipients and seeking to recoup the money. There were 16,826 people overpaid by $40.2 million in regular unemployment insurance benefits in the first quarter. About $9 million was paid back to the state, Cisco said.

People who have already returned their overpayments won’t get that money back. The legislation doesn’t provide IDES with the ability to refund overpayments it has already recouped, Cisco said.

The $40.2 million in first quarter overpayments is triple the amount the state overpaid during the mostly pre-pandemic first quarter of 2020, when 9,944 people received $13.2 million in excess funds, Cisco said. The problem accelerated last year after the pandemic hit, with roughly 59,000 overpayments totaling $82.5 million from April through December.

“Overpayments can occur for a variety of reasons,” Cisco said, citing everything from not reporting wages while collecting unemployment to an employer protesting the claims.

The new legislation, HB 2643, offers relief to those who unknowingly pocketed the excess and can’t afford to pay it back by forgiving overpayments made between March 8, 2020, and the end of the gubernatorial COVID-19 disaster declaration. The state will waive repayment only if the excess funds were paid through no fault of the recipient and “recoupment would be against equity and good conscience,” the bill states.

Applications for a waiver must be filed within 45 days of notification from the state that benefits were overpaid.

“Because each claim is unique and each claim will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, it’s difficult to generalize what would constitute an overpayment through no fault of the claimant,” Cisco said. “Any payments made as a result of identity theft-related unemployment fraud are not recouped as overpayments.”

Beyond overpayments, fraudulent unemployment claims have become widespread during the pandemic. Since March 2020, IDES has shut down more than 1.7 million claims filed in the names of identity theft victims, though it’s possible some portion of the claims were paid out before they were shut down, Cisco said.

“This is part of the continuing quantification of fraud dollars attributable to identity theft that the department is working on,” Cisco said.

The legislation seeks to tamp down fraudulent claims by prohibiting IDES from including a claimant’s entire Social Security number on any physically mailed or unencrypted email correspondence.

In addition, IDES is required to provide information annually to the Illinois Department of Revenue to help prevent negative tax consequences for victims of unemployment fraud.

The bill also extends unemployment benefits for noninstructional academic employees such as school bus drivers retroactively from Jan. 3 through Sept. 4.

