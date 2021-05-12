Illinois’ plan to use chunk of $7.5 billion in federal coronavirus relief to pay off debt may be in jeopardy

The rules have not been finalized, but state officials are hoping for a clearer understanding of what’s allowed as they try to put together a state spending plan for the next budget year ahead of the legislature’s scheduled May 31 adjournment.

The potential financial curveball comes just after Pritzker said last week that his office now is projecting higher-than-expected revenue for the budget year that begins July 1, allowing him to revise his spending plan to include a $350 million increase in school funding. He’d originally proposed flat funding for elementary and secondary education for the second straight year.

The state already has repaid $800 million of the initial loan from the Fed, with the outstanding $400 million due by June 5, according to the Fed. The $2 billion loan is due to be repaid over the next three years, though Pritzker has proposed paying off $690 million ahead of schedule before the end of the budget year that ends June 30.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pritzker said at an unrelated event Wednesday that along with Senate President Don Harmon of Oak Park and House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch of Hillside, he has “committed that we’re going to be paying back the borrowing that we took out over the last year to cover our coronavirus expenses.”