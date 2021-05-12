Illinois’ plan to use chunk of $7.5 billion in federal coronavirus relief to pay off debt may be in jeopardy

State officials are asking the U.S. Treasury Department for permission to use a portion of the $7.5 billion in federal aid Illinois is in line to receive from President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief plan to repay loans the state took out last year to help cover pandemic-related expenses.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other top officials have repeatedly said the state’s first priority for the money from Biden’s American Rescue Plan should be paying down its debts, mostly notably the outstanding balance on the $3.2 billion the state borrowed from a special Federal Reserve program established to help state and local governments through COVID-19-induced budget crises.
Illinois was the only state to tap the program, borrowing $1.2 billion in June and another $2 billion in December.
Interim Treasury Department rules released earlier this week on how the various funds from the latest round of federal relief can be spent raised alarms for the cash-strapped state.
The funds “are intended to help meet pandemic response needs and provide relief for households and businesses facing near- and long-term negative economic impacts,” the rules stated. “This eligible use category would not include payment of interest or principal on outstanding debt instrument.”
The rules have not been finalized, but state officials are hoping for a clearer understanding of what’s allowed as they try to put together a state spending plan for the next budget year ahead of the legislature’s scheduled May 31 adjournment.
The potential financial curveball comes just after Pritzker said last week that his office now is projecting higher-than-expected revenue for the budget year that begins July 1, allowing him to revise his spending plan to include a $350 million increase in school funding. He’d originally proposed flat funding for elementary and secondary education for the second straight year.
The state already has repaid $800 million of the initial loan from the Fed, with the outstanding $400 million due by June 5, according to the Fed. The $2 billion loan is due to be repaid over the next three years, though Pritzker has proposed paying off $690 million ahead of schedule before the end of the budget year that ends June 30.
Pritzker said at an unrelated event Wednesday that along with Senate President Don Harmon of Oak Park and House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch of Hillside, he has “committed that we’re going to be paying back the borrowing that we took out over the last year to cover our coronavirus expenses.”
“The rules are still being worked on in Washington ... and we are in daily communication with the offices at the Treasury Department that are deciding about those rules,” Pritzker said.
The Treasury Department did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment.
In a letter Wednesday to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, state Comptroller Susana Mendoza wrote that Illinois’ short-term debt, which also included $600 million borrowed from special state funds to cover the cost of personal protective equipment and pay Medicaid providers, “was essential for the continued performance of government services during the most fiscally challenging times for the state’s cash flow during the pandemic, all directly related to the COVID-19 crisis.”
“We want to promptly repay federal taxpayers for the crucial help they provided us during the pandemic,” wrote Mendoza, who manages the state’s checkbook. “This is entirely consistent with the spirit of the American Rescue Plan.”
Mendoza requested that Treasury specifically clarify that this is a permitted use of the relief funds.
“The Department of the Treasury’s timely approval of this request is critical for Illinois’ path toward fiscal recovery,” Mendoza wrote.