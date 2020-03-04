Illinois prescription drug prices cap bill stalls in committee

The bill also ran into opposition on the committee itself, mainly from Republicans like Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, of Elmhurst, who works outside the General Assembly as an attorney who represents generic drug manufacturers. She argued the board would never be able to fulfill its function because it could never gain access to the information it needs to set prices.

“No pharmaceutical company, no manufacturer, no insurance company worth their salt is going to open up all their books and records to their competitors through this process,” she said. “What will wind up happening, then is, if they choose to not participate in this process, then you have no idea what is a true price metric that you’re going to be setting.”

When it came time for the committee to vote on whether to send the bill to the full House, even some who supported it said it still needed significant work.

“I don’t think it’s soup yet,” said Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey. “I will vote yes to get it out of committee but I urge you to work with all parties involved so that we can make it a good bill.”

In the end, the bill received only eight yes votes on the 18-member committee, two votes short of the majority needed.