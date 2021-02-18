Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger Named to the 2021 TIME100 Next List

The full TIME100 Next list will appear in the March 1/March 8 issue of TIME, available on newsstands on Friday and published online early Wednesday at time.com/next.

Kinzinger, 42, released the following statement Wednesday morning:

"I'm humbled by this recognition and honored to be named to TIME's annual list of influential people for 2021. We need leadership in this country, and we need our leadership to be truthful.

"Our political environment has become toxic, plagued by anger and cheap partisan attacks. We need to move beyond the personality politics and put our country first with integrity and principles. I'm committed to exposing the lies and conspiracy theories that have been perpetuated widely across the country and being honest with the American people about what's at stake here.

"I'm optimistic about the opportunities we have to turn the tide in our party, and believe we can reestablish a healthy democracy for the future."

After the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Kinzinger was the first House Republican to call for an invoking of the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

"In standing up for what he believed was right, Adam proved the measure of his courage," Hogan wrote.