Illinois Rep. Brad Schneider tests positive for COVID-19, blames maskless Republicans during Capitol riot lockdown

Illinois U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after being confined with members of Congress who refused to wear masks during the violent pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week.

“Last Wednesday, after narrowly escaping a violent mob incited by the president of the United States to attack the Capitol and its occupants, I was forced to spend several hours in a secure but confined location with dozens of other members of Congress. Several Republican lawmakers in the room adamantly refused to wear a mask, as demonstrated in video from Punchbowl News, even when politely asked by their colleagues,” Schneider said. “Today, I am now in strict isolation worried that I have risked my wife’s health and angry at the selfishness and arrogance of the anti-maskers who put their own contempt and disregard for decency of the health and safety of their colleagues and our staff.”